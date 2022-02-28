Man shot by police had scuffled with Grand Forks homeowners

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and injured by two Grand Forks County deputies after pointing a gun at them Sunday had broken into a house and scuffled with two residents.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm responded first to a report of vehicle crash with a fleeing suspect and then to a call about a home invasion. When they arrived at the house, the officers found the suspect trying to steal a pickup.

The man had a weapon in his hand and began walking down the driveway toward Rakoczy and Wadholm. He ignored repeated commands to drop the gun before pointing it in the direction of officers. They both fired and the man was struck in the upper left leg. He is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had smashed out a large window next to the front of the door. One of two residents in the home at the time fired several shots in an effort to force the man out of the home. The suspect eventually took the gun during a struggle, according to the court documents.

The two homeowners suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

It was later learned that the suspect had stolen the vehicle that crashed into a ditch. A witness said the driver had passed him on the shoulder of the road at about 90 mph.

Formal charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.