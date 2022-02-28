ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FibroGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $134.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $290 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $235.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGEN

