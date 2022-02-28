Officials: 12 hurt in crash after NC school bus overturns

CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Twelve people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus from a North Carolina high school overturned Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said the bus from Cleveland High School overturned on Polenta Road in Johnston County around 2:30 p.m., WRAL-TV reported.

Twelve people on board, including the driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, a county schools spokesperson said. All of the injuries were minor, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Fourteen students who were not injured were returned to the school, where they were being reunited with their parents.

The cause of the crash has not been determined yet.