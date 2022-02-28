ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Sip local. Win local’: Celebrate Washington Wine Month at Spokane wineries

KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtmdq_0eRgFWAx00
Arbor Crest Wine

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sip local. Win local.

The Spokane Winery Association is celebrating Washington Wine Month with a new event that could result in even more opportunities to drink wine.

Here’s what you have to do:

  • Pick up a punch card
  • Visit five participating wineries
  • Drop off your completed card at a participating winery by March 31

Once you’ve done this, you will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local wineries.

The following are participating:

  • Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
  • Barili Cellars
  • Barrister Winery
  • Bridge Press Cellars
  • Cougar Crest Winery
  • Craftsman Cellars
  • Helix Wines
  • Latah Creek Wine Cellars
  • Liberty Lake Wine Cellars
  • Maryhill Winery
  • Overbluff Cellars
  • Terra Blanca
  • Thomas Clare Cellars
  • Townshend Cellar
  • Winescape

Learn more about the Spokane Winery Association here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New brewery coming to Kendall Yards in early summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new brewery is in the works for the Kendall Yards neighborhood. The Union Brewing Company is opening Uprise Brewing Co., a new 6,500-square-foot location just steps away from the Centennial Trail. The brewing facility includes a 10-barrel system and an all-ages taproom with seating for more than 175 guests, a play area for kids, and a dog-friendly patio.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Latah, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Chicks coming to the Gorge this August

GEORGE, Wash. — Another headliner has been announced for this year’s summer concert series at the Gorge Amphitheatre: The Chicks. The Grammy award-winning country group recently announced their “The Chicks Tour” set for this summer. They will stop in Washington on Saturday, August 13 along with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Wine#Winery#Wineries#Food Drink#Beverages#Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane dedicates $4 million for street maintenance in commercial areas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward proposed, and the City Council approved a $4 million package for street maintenance work. The projects are expected to aid the economy and support commercial areas around the community. As part of the Mayor’s economic development priority, the package includes grind and overlay work on streets in commercial areas in all the Council Districts.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU relaxing some indoor masking starting March 12

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University will follow the state’s mask guidance and relax its rules later this month. The university said masks will no longer be required to be worn in a majority of its buildings starting March 12. That’s the same day Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the statewide mandate will be lifted.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Regional Health District reports infant COVID-19 death

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting a suspected COVID-19 death of a baby. SRHD said on Monday the infant tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem. Health experts said that highly suggests the virus was a contributing factor to the death. The infant also had underlying medical conditions, according to SRHD. SRHD reported it as a suspected COVID-19...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Running on faith’: Local restaurants seek hope in returning Restaurant Revitalization Fund

SPOKANE, Wash — On Thursday, Washington restaurants have a glimmer of hope with some newly proposed funding. Senator Patty Murray is pushing for a legislation package amending the American Rescue Plan. If passed, it would add $48 billion to the depleted Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). RRF matches an equal amount of money restaurants lost during the pandemic up to $10 million per business.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Centennial Trail pedestrian bridge to get complete makeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Centennial Trail bridge, also known as the Kardong Bridge, is getting a makeover. The bridge is showing its age, becoming a new target for Spokane’s Parks and Recreation department. Renovation plans for the bridge are now in place, including getting rid of the bridge’s old wood, cleaning up its steel and adding a pre-cast concrete deck that’s built to last.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy