‘Sip local. Win local’: Celebrate Washington Wine Month at Spokane wineries

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sip local. Win local.

The Spokane Winery Association is celebrating Washington Wine Month with a new event that could result in even more opportunities to drink wine.

Here’s what you have to do:

Pick up a punch card

Visit five participating wineries

Drop off your completed card at a participating winery by March 31

Once you’ve done this, you will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local wineries.

The following are participating:

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

Barili Cellars

Barrister Winery

Bridge Press Cellars

Cougar Crest Winery

Craftsman Cellars

Helix Wines

Latah Creek Wine Cellars

Liberty Lake Wine Cellars

Maryhill Winery

Overbluff Cellars

Terra Blanca

Thomas Clare Cellars

Townshend Cellar

Winescape

Learn more about the Spokane Winery Association here.

