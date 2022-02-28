Virginia Senate Democrats kill GOP gun measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee defeated a handful of GOP-sponsored firearms bills Monday, including a measure that would have repealed a law that lets authorities temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

GOP Del. Marie March called the “red flag” law that passed two years ago an affront to Virginians’ constitutional rights as she asked the panel to pass her measure rolling it back.

Supporters said the law is being used judiciously by law enforcement in jurisdictions across the state and across the political spectrum.

March’s measure was passed by on a vote of 9-6.

The panel also defeated a measure that would have prevented localities from establishing ordinances prohibiting the possession or carrying of firearms. Legislation allowing localities to do so was signed into law in 2020 by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

Local governments have employed the law to prohibit guns in certain buildings or during certain events. Opponents have argued the law has created confusion due to a patchwork approach to gun control that’s difficult for law-abiding gun owners to follow.