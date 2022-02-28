ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer come through to keep Illinois alive for a Big Ten title

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a week from now Illinois is celebrating their first Big Ten regular season championship in 17 years, they can thank their two guards for their heroics down the stretch.

In the Illini’s last three games, Trent Frazier has done what he can to help the team either maintain a lead after an opponent rally or attempt to get his own team back in the game.

His efforts couldn’t quite save a rally at home against Ohio State last Thursday, but his shots to stop comebacks by Illinois’ opponents in their last two road games have save the team’s hopes for a conference crown.

Sunday was another example as Michigan cut a once 14-point Illini lead down to two with just over two minutes to go. But Frazier had the final answer to put the Wolverines and keep his team in the conversation for a Big Ten championship.

With the shot clock winding down, the senior guard knocked down the clinching-three pointer with 45 seconds left to boost Illinois’ lead to seven points en route to a 93-85 victory. It came eight days after his three-pointer with 25 seconds left helped Illini hold off a furious rally against Michigan State for a 79-74 win.

Against Ohio State, he nearly helped Illinois rally from a 14-point deficit in the second half, and his three-pointer with 14 seconds left cut the Buckeyes’ lead to one. He couldn’t complete that one, as his drive to the hoop failed to generate a foul before his throw to the outside found no teammate around him.

But he made up for it against Michigan, hitting the game-clinching three, finished off the scoring with two free throws, then stole the ball on the Wolverines final possession to close out Illinois’ 13th conference victory.

Of course, Alfonso Plummer did a lot of the damage before the close of the game, hitting six three-pointers on his way to scoring 26 points, just one off of Kofi Cockburn’s team-leading 27. This came after he had 26 against the Buckeyes on Thursday as he begins to round into form at the end of the regular season.

All of those efforts helped Illinois to a third-straight 20-win season and a reasonable path to a Big Ten championship. If the Illini can beat Penn State at home on Thursday then Iowa next Sunday in Champaign and Wisconsin loses one of their last two games (vs Purdue Tuesday, Sunday vs Nebraska), they are guaranteed a share of the title.

Two of their guards have had a lot to do with keeping that possibility open thanks to their efforts early and late.

