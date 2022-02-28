ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Mask mandate to continue at City Hall

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

The mask mandate will continue at Erie City Hall.

Despite the CDC lifting mask requirements , Mayor Joe Schember said these safety measures will continue.

The mayor said it is encouraging to see COVID case numbers decline in Erie. However, he stated that there is always the possibility another variant could start to spread.

Mayor Schember said he would like to see a higher vaccination rate before the mask mandate is removed.

“Only about 57-58% of people in the City of Erie are actually vaccinated. That number should be higher, it should be up to 85% for us to really feel comfortable with it. So we are requiring everyone to have a mask on to be able to be in there,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The mayor said city employees will continue to discuss the mask mandate on a daily basis.

