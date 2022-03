After saving the best of his college career for last, Velus Jones Jr. now is looking to capitalize on his productive 2021 season at Tennessee as he prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft. The wide receiver, the second-leading receiver and star return man for the Vols, is one of four Tennessee players participating in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, and his stock appears to be on the rise after his play during his sixth season of college football and impressive showing at the Senior Bowl last month. Jones on Wednesday credited Josh Heupel’s offense for allowing him to showcase his playmaking ability and getting him a legitimate NFL shot.

