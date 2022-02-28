ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stars of the Day: Stang's Cookinham wins shot put title at All States tournament

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 2 days ago

BOSTON — Greater Fall River athletes recently competed at the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field All-State championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Bishop Stang's Jacob Cookinham stole the show in the afternoon in the shot put event.

Cookingham captured first place with an eye-popping toss of 62' 4".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqwES_0eRgEJq700

The throw makes him the state champion in all of Massachusetts.

Here's a look at other top athletes in the Fall River area:

Joseph Case

Joseph Case sophomore Hanna Santos tied for ninth place in the high jump with a leap of 5’ 0" at the All-State meet.

Santos' effort at All-States capped off a memorable season for her. She broke the school record in the high jump, was named South Coast Conference high jump champion, and placed second at the Division V state relays and third in the D5 state championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsGOM_0eRgEJq700

Durfee

Hilltopper track star Shakira Cadet finished off a brilliant season by placing 10th in the 300 meter dash at Saturday's All-State championships.

Previously, Cadet finished in the top five in three categories during the MIAA Division I state Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsoZd_0eRgEJq700

SWIMMING

Bishop Stang

Liam Earl had himself quite a day at Sunday's MIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving championships held at Boston University.

He finished 15th in both the 200 yard free (1:49.31) and the 100 backstroke. His time of 55.26 in the 100 BackStroke is a new school record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dn7Iu_0eRgEJq700

Earl earned a total of four points at the meet for Stang.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Stars of the Day: Stang's Cookinham wins shot put title at All States tournament

