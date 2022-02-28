ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors in New Zealand Don Tinfoil Hats to Fend Off Alleged 'Radiation Rays'

 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

People gathering outside of New Zealand's Parliament to protest coronavirus restrictions have taken to wearing tinfoil hats in an attempt to fend off what they believe to be 'radiation rays' being unleashed upon them by the government. According to a local media report , a crowd of individuals have been camped out at the building located in the city of Wellington for approximately three weeks in an ongoing effort to express their displeasure with the country's Covid vaccine mandates. Last week, several protestors began to fall ill with symptoms that sound suspiciously like those associated with the coronavirus, however many in the group have offered an alternative and rather fantastic explanation for this development: sinister technology.

Rumors that the government of New Zealand is using 'radiation weapons' to target the protestors have quickly spread throughout the group and among their online supporters, who contend that the clandestine tactics are aimed at putting an end to the gathering. One self-proclaimed expert on the subject even posted a video to social media wherein he allegedly found high potency rays emanating from a concrete block placed near the building by police. As is so often the case with stories circulating online, the claims have taken on a life of their own, leading many in the group to start wearing tinfoil hats which, they say, repel the radiation purportedly being aimed at them.

Perhaps sensing that the notorious headgear might not exactly be the best look for the group, especially if they wish to be taken seriously, other members of the gathering have tried to discourage the 'fashion trend' and argue that the people getting sick are actually suffering from "the constant bombardment" of electromagnetic 'pollution' from "cell phones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth." Meanwhile, authorities in New Zealand have offered a far more plausible explanation for the outbreak. In light of the extended close quarters at the gathering and the vaccine aversion expressed among the participants, health officials say that the protestors who are falling ill have most likely gotten sick with the Covid omicron variant.

