MLBPA Organizes a Fully Staffed Training Facility for Players to Use in Arizona

By SportsGrid
 2 days ago
FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has arranged for a fully staffed training facility to be available to players in Mesa, Arizona. This news seems like the union’s response to the earlier report that owners told players they were willing to...

