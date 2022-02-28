ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas Football: Five-star CB Javien Toviano expected to visit in April

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5N3J_0eRgDo2j00

The process of building up the secondary of the future is in full swing for Texas.

The Longhorns have been roughly hit or miss when it comes to landing top talent in the secondary. In Texas’ 2018 class, five of the six top recruits in the class were defensive backs. There has also been times where Texas has swung and missed on players like Georgia’s Keele Ringo and more recently Denver Harris who went to Texas A&M.

On the bright side, Texas was able to flip four-star defensive back Terrance Brooks from Ohio State and four-star Jaylon Guilbeau from TCU. They aren’t stopping there as the Longhorns are pursuing five-star cornerback Javien Toviano from the 2023 class, and recently received some positive news.

According to Horns247’s Steve Wiltfong, Toviano is planning to take a visit to Austin on April 2.

Toviano is ranked as the No. 28 overall player in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus 5-star: No. 20, CB Jahlil Hurley

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the current No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Florence (Ala.) cornerback and Alabama commit Jahlil Hurley.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Brooks
The Spun

College Basketball Fans Aren’t Buying Coach K’s Latest Claim

On Saturday night, longtime Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will take the court for his final regular-season home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Unsurprisingly, this monumental milestone in college basketball history has drawn an absurd amount of media attention. Just as it has been for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, all attention is being focused squarely on Coach K’s last ride.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Notre Dame's top offensive lineman suffers weight room injury

Notre Dame doesn’t get spring practice started until St. Patrick’s Day but the Fighting Irish have already suffered a significant injury this spring. According to a report from Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated, fifth-year senior center Jarrett Patterson tore a pectoral muscle while bench-pressing earlier this week. The reports says the injury requires surgery that will keep Patterson sidelined this spring but that he should be good to go for the Sept. 3 opener at Ohio State.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Texas A M#State Of Texas#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#Tcu#Ohiostate
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Former Texas star Rod Wright hired as DE coach

Miami coach Mario Cristobal hired former Texas Longhorns star Rodrique Wright as their new defensive ends coach, confirmed by Inside The U. Wright served as the UTSA co-defensive coordinator in 2021. The former Longhorns star won the Rose Bowl, the BCS National Championship that season, in 2005-06 over USC and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Malik Willis’ Official Wonderlic Score Is Reportedly Out

Two months ago, a report emerged suggesting the NFL combine would be getting rid of one of its more controversial tests: the Wonderlic. “The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement,” a report from the Associated Press said.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals expected to have big interest in free agents Ryan Jensen, Bradley Bozeman

Two names seem to keep coming up for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 NFL free agency:. Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman. The latest to make the connection is Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, who cites league sources as saying the Bengals are one of the teams set to have “serious interest” in both players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to follow Florida basketball vs Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday

Florida basketball hosts the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season. It has been a long and winding road for the Gators, who started out strong but then struggled to keep things together and maintain the team’s identity. The game against the ‘Cats represents one of the last chances to make a case for an NCAA Tournament bid.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy