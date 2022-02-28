ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CFPB Wants to Put Brakes on Illegal Repos

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a compliance bulletin Monday (Feb. 28) aimed at halting illegal car repossessions. The agency says its investigation revealed illegal seizures of cars, lax recordkeeping, unreliable balance statements and “ransom for personal property” amid a rising demand in recent months for new...

