In its second game of the spring season, the Yale women’s golf team earned a decisive win ahead of its Ivy League competitors. On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Yale women’s golf team hosted Columbia and Dartmouth at the Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Georgia for two rounds of play. The Bulldogs won the Ford Invitational with a score of 585 — or nine over par — and dominated the top five spots on the leaderboard. Columbia came in second with a score of 607, or 31 over par, and Dartmouth followed with 62 over par for a score of 638.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO