ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pair of Sooners recruiting targets see rise in latest On300 2023 rankings

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNHmJ_0eRgD2xE00

Recruiting doesn’t have an offseason. It’s the life of college coaches and recruiting analysts across the country. As OU continues its push for the 2023 recruiting class, a pair of in-state products are on the rise as Oklahoma closes in.

The recruiting team at On3 has done an excellent job of covering recruiting since bursting onto the scene and the lead recruiting aficionados have formulated their rankings of 2023. The On300 features 300 of the country’s best high school players.

As high school football moves to private camp and 7-on-7 season, On3’s updated their latest recruiting rankings.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a few targets they are in very hot pursuit of who saw massive rises in the On300.

2023 four-star EDGE Bai Jobe

Jobe is one of the most improved players in the cycle on junior video, making the move from 191 to No. 25. Jobe has greatly improved his initial movement skills, pad level, bend and ability to turn the corner without wasted motion. And Jobe’s offer list has exploded as well with 30 offers, including 10 Power Five programs in February. The list includes Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Ole Miss. Jobe’s is a must get recruit for the Sooners in the 2023 cycle. – Gerry Hamilton, On3 Recruiting

Bai Jobe is a local product from Norman Community Christian. The Sooners are the perceived leaders but with each passing day, Jobe seems to get better and the spotlight gets brighter, leading to more competition.

The Sooners have done the work and are in a good spot. However, with Jobe teetering on five-star status across the board, the race could get interesting soon. Look for Miguel Chavis, in his first year to try and land the biggest recruiting win of his young career with Jobe.

2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson

Another big mover in the state of Oklahoma is Johnson. The 6-foot-3 two-spot star with mid-major interest in basketball jumps from No. 101 to 38. The junior video was that of a fluid athlete at his size with exceptional hip flexibility, acceleration and ability to make defenders miss in numbers. A must-get recruit for new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners are fighting to hold off Alabama, Miami and others. – Hamilton, On3 Recruiting

Like Jobe, Jacobe Johnson is an in-state product. Out of Mustang, OK, Johnson is as much of a must-have as anyone on their board and his rising star only further cements that.

He’s a long, rangy athlete who could play on either side of the ball but with his speed, it seems almost a crime not to keep him with the offense. He’ll be a major get and one of the most important offensive recruits for this cycle if Jeff Lebby and his offensive assistants can seal the deal.

Two in-state products are becoming full-fledged national stars right in front of the OU’s coaching staff. Neither recruit is one Oklahoma can afford to let leave the state. Look for the Sooners to apply more pressure to keep both in Oklahoma over the coming months.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Stanford identifies student found dead as championship-winning soccer goalie

Stanford announced Wednesday that the undergraduate student who died Tuesday was Katie Meyer, a goalkeeper and captain for the Cardinal women’s soccer team. Meyer was found dead in her on-campus residence on Tuesday, which the university initially reported without identifying the student. Stanford has released no information on Meyer’s cause of death.
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting Rankings#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Rock Hill Herald

Why Oklahoma’s QB lineage suggests Spencer Rattler could be talk of 2023 NFL Combine

Editor’s note: The State’s Ben Portnoy is at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. The NFL’s league-wide quarterback room has been spotted Sooner red in recent years. Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts make up a trio of professional football’s up-and-coming stars. That comes, at least in part, from their development at Oklahoma under former head coach Lincoln Riley.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Personal Coach Has Message For NFL

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Deshaun Watson on an NFL field. The star quarterback didn’t take a single snap in 2021 as he continues to work through legal issues stemming for numerous sexual misconduct allegations. Speaking to journalist Ryen Russillo, Watson’s personal QB coach Quincy...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s High School Coach Details Recruitment Status

There may be recruiting predictions rolling in for Arch Manning, but Manning’s high school coach says the five-star quarterback isn’t closing in on a decision. In an interview with WGNO, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said Manning has not narrowed down his options yet. “He really is...
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy