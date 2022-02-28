ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green light for Meritus visitors: A sign of COVID stats improving

With the improving COVID-19 situation, Meritus Health has again eased visitor restrictions and will move to "Green" visitation status at 8 a.m. Tuesday.​

Green status allows for visitors for adult and pediatric inpatients 24/7 in the hospital and at Meritus Health’s outpatient services and practices, surgery centers and the John R. Marsh Cancer Center, according to a news release Meritus issued Monday afternoon.

Some limitations will remain in effect for patients with COVID-19.

All visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 and/or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, and they will not be able to stay if symptomatic, the release states.

Face masks are still required to enter any Meritus Health facility. Masks must be worn at all times.

As COVID-19 numbers improve, Meritus Health reports that it will be looking at the changing needs in the community and how that may affect its response going forward.

MeritusHealth.com will be updated with vaccination clinic hours, testing sites and options and other COVID-19 news as changes occur.

