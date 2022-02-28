ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas' quarterback battle will be one of the toughest in the nation

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT2zf_0eRgCuGu00

Steve Sarkisian will have another tough decision to make at the quarterback position in 2022.

There may even be some added pressure due to the fact that in 2021, he quickly changed his mind on Hudson Card in favor of Casey Thompson.

This offseason Sarkisian will be deciding between Card and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, who as a high school prospect held the highest rating in recruiting history. A rating so high that only a handful of others have achieved, with one of them being Longhorn legend Vince Young.

Card has the advantage of being in the system longer and even built some momentum at the end of last season. However, Ewers has seemingly already won over the locker room with his arm talent and rapping skills.

247Sports recently released a list of the toughest quarterback battles around the nation, and Texas was one of the many powerhouses featured.

The Longhorns quarterback battle came in at No. 2 behind Florida, and ahead of schools like Clemson, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

Both Card and Ewers have a chance to take a lead in spring ahead of the fall camp, but this battle could end up being decided a few days before the first game.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Spun

Alabama Tight End No Longer On Crimson Tide Roster

The offseason is a time when college football rosters undergo a multitude of changes, with transfers in and out of programs. Earlier this offseason, Alabama lost tight end Jahleel Billingsley to Texas. Now, another Crimson Tide tight end has reportedly left the program. As AL.com’s Mike Rodak noted, Clark is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Malik Willis’ Official Wonderlic Score Is Reportedly Out

Two months ago, a report emerged suggesting the NFL combine would be getting rid of one of its more controversial tests: the Wonderlic. “The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement,” a report from the Associated Press said.
NFL
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Clemson#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Card#247sports#Instagram#Longhorns
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus 5-star: No. 18, DL Matayo Uiagalelei

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the current No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy