W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

By LEAH WILLINGHAM - Associated Press
Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities. The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will...

