Johnny Gargano is looking to get back to work in some capacity. On the December 7 episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano gave his farewell speech to NXT, saying he wasn't sure what was next for him as his contract expired. Gargano has said many times that he would be taking time off to be with his family, noting that he had been there through every step of the pregnancy process with Candice LeRae and wanted to continue to be there as she prepared to deliver in February. He also wanted to spend as much time as possible with his family once the baby is born.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO