A great way to represent the company that pays the salary. The Kia Seltos is selling like hotcakes and was named the fastest-selling vehicle on the US market in October last year. With an average of 7.7 days for the dealers to find a new owner, the South Korean entry-level crossover left behind the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Honda CR-V. However, even the hottest products on the automotive market require facelifts and Kia is already working on a refresh for the Seltos.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO