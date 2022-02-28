‘We will survive’: Ukrainian woman refuses to leave sick mother behind

KHARKIV, Ukraine (WPRI) — War is practically at Oleksandra Bakun’s doorstep.

“I’m very scared to leave my apartment because it is very easy to be killed,” the 35-year-old said.

Bakun lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. It is one of several cities that have been attacked by the Russians over the past week.

A Warwick woman, who met Bakun through an online writer’s forum she joined during the pandemic, connected her with 12 News to discuss her current situation.

“I’m hearing shelling on and off like every two hours,” Bakun added.

Unlike the more than 500,000 people who have fled the country, leaving Ukraine isn’t an option for Bakun, who refuses to abandon her mother.

“My mom is ill and is dependent on me,” Bakun explained, adding that her mother is suffering from pneumonia caused by long-term COVID-19 and is confined to her apartment.

And Bakun said even if she wanted to leave, it would take her more than a day to walk to safety since the city’s public transportation system is down.

With pharmacies and some grocery stores closed, Bakun said it’s been difficult to get her mother’s medicine and food for the both of them.

Bakun said she also lost power Monday evening, and she’s now clinging to her cellphone as her last means of communication before it runs out of battery.

Russian President Vladmir Putin ordered the country to increase the readiness of its nuclear weapons over the weekend.

While the threat of a nuclear attack still looms over Ukraine, Bakun remains confident that her country will survive the invasion.

“We survived the Chernobyl catastrophe, we will survive the nuclear weapons,” she said.

