Matthew McConaughey says doctor lied about giving him hair transplant he never had

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtkjB_0eRgBjqM00
Matthew McConaughey is shown with a shaved head in 2000 and rejuvenated locks in 2019. Getty Images

What a hairy situation.

Matthew McConaughey recently got candid about his significant late-1990s hair loss and its seemingly magical regrowth with help from a special serum he still uses today.

However, the 52-year-old actor said that a doctor has claimed credit for giving him a hair transplant — which he never actually underwent.

In his memoir “Greenlights” and a recent interview with LADbible, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star said he started to shave his head many years ago because the hair-thinning was so severe.

However, he remarkably was able to reverse it.

“How did it grow back? That’s a great mystery,” McConaughey told the outlet, adding that he rubbed a “topical ointment” into his scalp once a day.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor,” the Texas native said. “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

However, after his mane began to grow back, he said that people thought he went in for a hair transplant because a surgeon reportedly was claiming that the Oscar-winner paid big bucks for one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZicQ_0eRgBjqM00
Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of the 2000 film “What Women Want.”

McConaughey recalled that he’d even bumped into another doctor in Beverly Hills who told him about the surgeon hitting hair transplant conventions, where he would claim to be responsible for the screen legend’s new ‘do.

McConaughey added that the doctor he met in Los Angeles even asked to inspect his hair to see the natural regrowth for himself.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?'” McConaughey recalled. “I said ‘Yeah, man,’ he goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.'”

The doc then told McConaughey he couldn’t wait to call out the surgeon’s ruse at the next convention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xl951_0eRgBjqM00
Matthew McConaughey opened up about how he experienced hair loss during his career and resorted to using a special ointment to combat the issue.

The Austin FC soccer club owner also revealed he’s been applying the same ointment on his scalp for over 20 years now.

“I’m not gonna quit to see if, like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance,” McConaughey said.

