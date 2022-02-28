ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Payton: Shaq would ‘use the bathroom’ in a bucket, throw it on rookies

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
 2 days ago

If you’re a rookie on Shaquille O’Neal’s team, urine for a bad time.

At least that was the case during his NBA career. In an interview with VladTV, Shaq’s former teammate Gary Payton discussed some of the more disgusting memories the pair made together on the Heat and the Lakers.

The Glove described how Shaq would play practical jokes on his teammates. Payton revealed Shaq’s favorite form of hazing which involved throwing a week’s worth of bodily waste onto unsuspecting rookies.

“We used to always play jokes,” Payton said. “Shaq is a jokester. So if one of the rookies would be in the stall, he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week. And then all of a sudden, he would pour it on them.”

The names of any of the rookies on the receiving end of O’Neal’s “joke” were not revealed.

Gary Payton detailed Shaq’s favorite form of hazing toward rookies.

Payton also discussed a less sinister prank that he pulled on O’Neal. To get him back for all his jokes, Payton would steal Shaq’s underwear and pants, forcing him to ride in his truck with just a towel on. Payton still has a pair of O’Neil’s undies, which are now framed in his home.

“He’d get in his truck and ride around and then he would throw the towel out and then he’d be free-balling,” Payton said. “So I used to keep all the shorts pair of drawers and all that stuff.”

