ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scientists unearth previously unknown species of dinosaur

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

BUENOS AIRES — Scientists have unearthed in Argentina the remains of a previously unknown species of meat-eating dinosaur that lived about 70 million years ago that had puny arms and may have used its powerful head to ram its prey.

The fossil skull of the Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Guemesia ochoai, was discovered in Argentina’s northwestern Salta province. The researchers said it likely belongs to a carnivorous group of dinosaurs called abelisaurs, which walked on two legs and possessed only stub-like arms, even shorter than those of North America’s Tyrannosaurus rex.

The short arms may have forced Guemesia to rely on its powerful skull and jaws, the researchers said.

“It’s so unique and so different from other carnivorous dinosaurs, which allows us to understand that we’re dealing with a totally new species,” Federico Agnolin, lead author of a study on the dinosaur published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology and a researcher with Argentine national science council CONICET, told Reuters.

The animal, possibly a juvenile, lived just a few million years before an asteroid impact at what is now Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula wiped out about three-quarters of Earth’s species including the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago.

Scientists believe abelisaurs roamed what is now Africa, South America and India, and several dozen specimens have previously been dug up in Argentina – nearly all of them in southern Patagonia, far from the site of Guemesia’s discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzic6_0eRgBh4u00
Part of a skull base of a dinosaur is pictured after Argentine scientists discovered a new species of carnivorous dinosaur, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 27, 2019.

“We know it had a very sharp sense of smell and was short-sighted,” said Agnolin, noting that it would have walked upright on its large feet, with its solid cranium leading the way.

“Some scientists think that could mean the animal hunted its prey by charging them with its head,” Agnolin added.

The discovery adds to Argentina’s reputation as a treasure trove of fossils of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

Guemesia takes its name from Argentine independence hero Martin Miguel de Guemes and Javier Ochoa, a museum worker who made the discovery.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
WTOP

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Earth#Buenos Aires#Argentine#Conicet#Reuters
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
scitechdaily.com

“Alien” Species of Predatory Hammerhead Worms Identified in Europe and Africa

Two new species of potentially invasive hammerhead flatworms from Europe (France and Italy) and Africa (Mayotte) “Alien” species of predatory hammerhead worms – including a spectacularly iridescent green-blue specimen – identified in Europe and Africa. One of the consequences of globalization is the inadvertent spread of invasive...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
IFLScience

New Tiny-Armed Carnivorous Dinosaur Discovered In Argentina

A new member of the abelisauridae family of dinosaurs has been discovered. This group of dinos are large therapod carnivores characterized by their incredibly small forearms – so tiny that they are often considered armless. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, is the first discovered in Northwestern Argentina. The researchers...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
Vice

The Biggest Flying Animal in the Jurassic Has Been Discovered in Scotland

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Paleontologists have discovered the biggest flying animal known from the Jurassic period: a pterosaur with an eight-foot wingspan that lived 160 million years ago on what is now a picturesque Scottish island, reports a new study. Pterosaurs...
WORLD
Mental_Floss

For the First Time Ever, Scientists Witnessed—and Recorded—Orcas Stalking and Killing a Blue Whale

Weighing up to 200 tons and stretching as long as 100 feet, blue whales are by far the largest animals on Earth. But these titans of the sea don't sit comfortably atop the food chain. Orcas have been known to occasionally stalk and attack blue whales. Now, for the first time, scientists have recorded a pod of orcas successfully bringing down their giant prey, CNN reports.
WILDLIFE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy