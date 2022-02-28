ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington vs. UCLA preview, pick: Huskies seek revenge for blowout loss

By Charlie DiSturco, Action Network
 2 days ago

Despite a limited Monday college basketball slate, Charlie DiSturco of The Action Network has circled a PAC-12 conference matchup for his best bet (video above).

Revenge will surely be on the mind of Washington as it prepares to welcome national title contenders UCLA to Seattle. Only nine days ago, UCLA handed the Huskies a 26-point loss on their home floor.

Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. dribbles the ball next to UCLA’s Jules Bernard earlier this season.

UCLA is an absolute juggernaut on both ends of the floor. The Bruins rank inside the top-15 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, don’t turn the ball over, and are a great offensive rebounding unit.

Washington’s offense, DiSturco explains, is a little more one-dimensional.

“Washington’s offense is…led by Terrell Brown Jr., who ranks top-10 in scoring and takes 34 percent of total shots while on the floor,” DiSturco details.

Outside of that, Washington’s offense ranks around the 300-mark in terms of both two- and three-point offense.

But DiSturco believes the Washington defense – a 2-3 zone that aims to frustrate opponents – will give them success in a less-than-idea spot for UCLA.

“UCLA just blew out Oregon State and have a huge home game to end their regular season on Saturday against USC,” DiSturco says.

For those reasons, DiSturco says to hold your nose and back the Huskies +9 on their home floor.

Mike Zimmer ‘openly complained’ about coaching Kirk Cousins

As the Vikings move forward from Mike Zimmer’s tenure, new information has been revealed about the coach’s fraught relationship with Kirk Cousins. According to a report from The Athletic, Zimmer “complained openly in coaching meetings about Cousins” during the 2021 season. In addition, the report claimed that many members of the coaching staff agreed with Zimmer.
NFL
CBS Sports

UCLA vs. Washington prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 best bets from proven model

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins hit the road for a Pac-12 Conference matchup with the Washington Huskies (14-13) at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 28 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. UCLA bounced back nicely from its loss to Oregon on Feb. 24 with a blowout 94-55 victory over Oregon State on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, Washington snapped its four-game losing streak with a 78-70 win over Washington State on Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Upsets Ohio State

The Nebraska men’s basketball team had an answer for everything No. 23 Ohio State tried Tuesday night, as the Huskers led for the entire second half to upset the Buckeyes 78-70 and give Fred Hoiberg his first win over a ranked opponent at Nebraska. Nebraska trailed by five late...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Henrico Citizen

Steward tenderizes Oakcrest 72-40

Steward swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oakcrest 72-40 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
