Southeast Idaho Public Health reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 202 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths on Monday for the week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.

The total includes 143 cases from Bannock County, 32 cases from Bingham County, eight cases from Caribou County, seven cases from Franklin County, six cases from Power County, four cases from Oneida County and two cases from Butte County.

There were also five deaths in Bingham County, three deaths in Bannock County, one death in Butte County and one death in Caribou County due to COVID-19.