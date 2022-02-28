ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Arrests made in pair of Troy shootings

By Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Troy Police have arrested several people in connection with two separate shootings earlier this month. Four men were charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting on 2nd Street, while the brother of 16-year-old Jaylin Gourier-Lewis was charged with his murder.

Police say Sunday’s shooting on 2nd Street happened after a verbal dispute, leaving a man in his 30’s hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Four men in their 20’s were charged as part of the investigation. The alleged shooter, 25-year-old Tyquan Victor, was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and first degree assault. Victor was also charged in the second degree for criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

The three others, Rashon Dickerson, Tyreek Stokes and Jeffrey Jones, have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Four illegal handguns were also recovered as part of the investigation into Sunday’s shooting.

Troy Police also announced an arrest in connection with the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis , who was shot and killed in early February. Jaylin’s 21-year-old, Jatae, has been charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police say Gourrier-Lewis was captured after a foot pursuit while officers responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday evening.

Following the arrest, the Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said the thoughts of the Troy Police Department are with the family and others who held Jaylin closely:

“… Any untimely loss of life is extremely difficult, the circumstances surrounding this incident are understandably even more troubling given the relationships involved.”

Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker

No further details about the circumstances or alleged motive of this shooting will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

