FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Stuart Rucker
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

Virginia House passes Parole Board transparency bill

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

