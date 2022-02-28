‘Outdoor Spring Makers Market’ to pop up in Richmond

The Richmond Public Library will be the portal to a world of outdoor adventure, thanks to one of two new California state park pass programs. The State Library Parks Pass provides free day-use state park passes to libraries throughout California for library cardholders to check out. The Richmond City Manager’s latest newsletter stated that California State Parks is working to implement the program. The state park system anticipates that passes will be available in April. A source at the Richmond Public Library said that community members should start checking the library’s website toward the end of March and can contact the Adult Reference Desk for questions at that time.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO