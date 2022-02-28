ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

‘Outdoor Spring Makers Market’ to pop up in Richmond

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want to get a jump-start on a Mother’s Day or another special occasion? Plenty of gift options will be afoot when PaperCut Pottery hosts an “Outdoor Spring Makers Market” Sun., March...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Standard

State park passes coming soon to Richmond Public Library

The Richmond Public Library will be the portal to a world of outdoor adventure, thanks to one of two new California state park pass programs. The State Library Parks Pass provides free day-use state park passes to libraries throughout California for library cardholders to check out. The Richmond City Manager’s latest newsletter stated that California State Parks is working to implement the program. The state park system anticipates that passes will be available in April. A source at the Richmond Public Library said that community members should start checking the library’s website toward the end of March and can contact the Adult Reference Desk for questions at that time.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond council approves Dollar Tree store with conditions

Richmond City Council voted Tuesday to approve plans for a Dollar Tree store at 12300 San Pablo Ave., but only if the project adheres to a number of added conditions proposed by the local neighborhood council. Among the conditions is the requirement for a traffic impact study, as well as efforts to mitigate any traffic safety issues identified in that study.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
The Richmond Standard

GoFundMe launched for Richmond potter and educator

A Richmond ceramic artist and educator has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her expand her business by relocating into a private live/work studio space in the historic Voulkos Building in West Berkeley. Colleen Garland’s passion for clay was first sparked at Contra Costa College more than a decade ago...
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papercut Pottery#North East Leather#Soja Urbana Candles
The Richmond Standard

Warehouse project near North Richmond Farm faces opposition

The nonprofit Urban Tilth, which owns and operates the North Richmond Farm, and supporting organizations and community members are protesting a warehouse development proposed for a nearby property. Southern California-based Panattoni Development Company has pitched the possibility of building a 120,000-square-foot, 40-foot-tall warehouse on a 6.8-acre property at 411 Brookside...
NORTH RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

NIAD celebrates 40 years with ‘WIN WIN 10’ annual benefit auction

Richmond’s NIAD Art Center will host “WIN WIN 10,” an annual benefit auction and 40th anniversary celebration as a hybrid online/in-person event Sat. March 5. The nonprofit aims to raise $40,000 at the benefit to celebrate its 40th year as a progressive art studio that promotes “creative expression, independence, dignity and community integration with disabled adults.” Proceeds from the event will help fund resources for its artists, including art supplies, accessibility upgrades, field trips, studio equipment, Mobile Art Lab, guest artist fees, healthy snacks, special projects and more, said NIAD.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Standard

Gardeners’ Guild hiring gardeners, accounting assistant

Gardeners’ Guild, Inc. (GGI), a Richmond-based landscape contract company that is 100 percent employee-owned, is looking to hire an accounting assistant and also entry level and experienced gardeners. The company seeks an accounting assistant with one-to-three years of accounts payable experience in a fast-paced environment. Key job responsibilities include...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy