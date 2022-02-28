2023 WR Noah Rogers talks Tyler Grisham, interest in Clemson

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the current No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO