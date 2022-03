Kentucky Women’s Basketball winning four games in four days, including a win over the No. 1 team in the country, was not something that any member of the Big Blue Nation felt was possible just a few weeks ago. The Wildcats were admittedly left for dead, sitting on a 9-11 overall record and an even worse 2-8 mark in SEC play. Anything that could have gone wrong earlier in the season did: injuries, illnesses, suspensions, COVID cancelations, and anything else you can think of, Kentucky went through it.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO