Russia faces economic ruin as interest rates doubled overnight following global sanctions

By Tom Wells
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
RUSSIA is facing economic ruin as severe sanctions started to bite yesterday.

Interest rates doubled overnight, the rouble tanked and huge cashpoint queues built up as desperate Russians tried to salvage their savings.

As stringent global bans started to bite Russia yesterday, the country risks economic ruin Credit: Eyevine
With interest rates doubling overnight, queues built up as desperate Russians salvaged their savings Credit: Reuters

The stringent global bans on banking and trade clearly rattled President Vladimir Putin, who hit out at the West’s “empire of lies” as the economy crumbled.

Britain yesterday unveiled a "full asset freeze" on three more Russian banks.

And No10 warned UK lawyers, accountants and bankers they should “think very carefully” before acting for Russian oligarchs Even normally neutral Switzerland confirmed it would back EU sanctions and ban five oligarchs.

Last night the EU clobbered 26 of Putin’s inner circle with fresh sanctions, freezing assets and banning them from entering the bloc.

The move hit oligarchs including former Arsenal part-owner Alisher Usmanov, as well as energy and banking bosses, politicians, propagandists and military leaders.

Overnight, Russia’s central bank doubled interest rates from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent in a bid to stave off recession. The new rate is the highest for almost two decades.

'Strategic failure'

Trading on Moscow’s stock exchange was halted temporarily as the rouble plunged 30 per cent against the dollar.

Central bankers ordered firms to sell off 80 per cent of their foreign cash revenues to prop up the ailing currency. Russians were also barred from sending money abroad from midnight.

Russia has a war chest of around $630billion (£470billion) in international reserves.

Russia - Ukraine live blog for the very latest updates

Putin earlier summoned central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina and other top officials to the Kremlin. Smirking, he told them: “I’ve invited you here to talk about issues to do with the economy.

“I mean of course the sanctions which the so-called Western community, the empire of lies, is trying to implement against our country.” Ms

Nabiullina later insisted: "The Bank of Russia will be very flexible in using all necessary instruments.” Yet despite the official response, experts said economic panic had already set in.

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, said: “Bank runs have started from the very first day of sanctions and have accelerated over the weekend.”

And analyst Jeffrey Halley told Reuters: “A bank run has already started in Russia over the weekend. Inflation will immediately spike massively, and the Russian banking system is likely to be in trouble.”

Our strategy to put it simply is to make sure that the Russian economy goes backward as long as President Putin decides to go forward with his invasion of Ukraine.

Experts said Russia was now likely to sink into recession this year compared to earlier hopes for three per cent growth. That was despite huge oil reserves worth a potential $73billion (£54billion).

Meanwhile, ministers are urging British firms with billions invested in Russia to follow the lead of BP and Shell and quit the country.

On Sunday, BP said it was selling its shareholding in the Russian oil giant Rosneft. Yesterday rival Shell followed suit after speaking to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

He said Shell made the “right call” and added: “There is now a strong moral imperative on British companies to isolate Russia. This invasion must be a strategic failure for Putin.”

The UK has £11billion invested in Russia according to government figures. Yesterday it also emerged Western sanctions could cause Russia to default on its debt for the first time since 1998.

American were also banned from doing business with the Central Bank of Russia, while its US assets were frozen.

White House officials sped up plans to clamp down after learning the bank had been “attempting to move assets”.

A US government official said: “Our strategy to put it simply is to make sure that the Russian economy goes backward as long as President Putin decides to go forward with his invasion of Ukraine.”

Britain unveiled a 'full asset freeze' on three more Russian banks, Vladimir Putin met with his economic advisers yesterday Credit: Reuters
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said 'There is now a strong moral imperative on British companies to isolate Russia' Credit: Getty
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
