Did you know that fortune tellers in Massachusetts must actually be licensed?. Now, before you go to the next psychic faire and demand every psychic, medium and Tarot reader show you proof of licensure, keep in mind that it is actually up to each individual city or town to license and enforce them. On top of that, some of that licensing has even been challenged in court before, on the basis that the practice of fortune telling is free and protected speech.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO