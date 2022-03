The 2021 season was the very worst for Big 12 quarterbacks I believe I’ve seen in my entire life. Spencer Sanders was named 1st team All-Big 12 quarterback by the coaches and then played in the Big 12 championship game without his transfer center, tight end, or main running back to carry the way on the ground. Charged with carrying the offense, Sanders attempted 46 passes for 247 yards at 5.4 ypa with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO