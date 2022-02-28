Chippewas claim 2022 Coastal Conference Championships

The Manistee boys swim team competed against Fremont on Thursday night. (McLain Moberg/News Advocate)

Behind career days from the entire team, Manistee boys swimming claimed the 2022 Coastal Conference Championship on Saturday.

The Chippewas earned 531 team points to finish first. Ludington finished second with 477 and Fremont finished third with 240.

“We knew we had frontline kids that could win races,” said head coach Corey Van Fleet. “The meet hinged on whether or not our freshman and sophomore swimmers could improve fast enough during the season to beat the (opposition’s) stroke kids. They did that, we swan magnificently.

“I don’t think there was a kid that didn’t have a career-best swim.”

Senior Seth Thompson, juniors Trevor Adamczak and Tug Thuemmel and sophomores Alec Lampen and Drew Mendians will all compete at the state tournament starting Friday, March 11 at Calvin University. The five swimmers were responsible for 288 of the teams points on Saturday.

The Chippewas drew first blood with a first-place finish in the boys 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Lampen, Mendians, Adamczak and Oliver Holtgren finished with a time of 1:44.58, nearly seven seconds faster than second place Ludington.

Manistee kept the momentum with first and second place finishes in the boys 200-yard freestyle. Adamczak earned a time of 25.97 seconds for first and Thuemmel clocked in at 27.03.

Lampen won the 200-yard individual medely, clocking in at 2:02.43. The 50-yard freestyle also saw top-two finishes by Manistee with Thompson finishing the event in 22.81 seconds and Mendians finishing second at 23.87.

Adamczak earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.51 seconds. Thompson earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.94 seconds.

Thuemmel claimed a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle event, finishing the even in 5:16.07. Ludington’s Parker Lammers finished second at 5:45.12.

Lampen earned the Chippewas a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.35 seconds. Ludington’s Hayden Madl finished second with a time of 1.06.11.

The quartet of Thompson, Thuemmel, Holtgren and Ajae Gouker finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.18, the only swimming event that was not won by the Chippewas.

Mansitee reclaimed first-place finishes in the final two events.

Mendians won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.59, nearly seven seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Adamczak, Thompson, Lampen and Mendians closed the conference tournament with a bang. The quartet won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:22.0. Ludington’s quartet finished second with a time of 4:04.9.

