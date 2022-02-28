ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NC State women's basketball ready for role as ACC Tournament favorite

By Matt Carter about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NC State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore admitted that he enjoyed being the hunter rather than the hunted. “I kind of like to be low in the weeds and just laying low and trying to sneak up on people, but that’s hard to right now,” Moore...

www.on3.com

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski addresses role with Duke after retirement

Throughout this year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been asked the same question about his retirement: “What’s next?” He shared a glimpse of that answer on Thursday ahead of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski said he doesn’t plan to stay around the Duke basketball...
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus 5-star: No. 4, OT Kadyn Proctor

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the current No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.
FOOTBALL
Bay News 9

Greensboro businesses see more visitors for ACC women's tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local businesses are welcoming visitors and fans back to Greensboro as the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament is bringing $4.6 million in economic impact for Greensboro. The O’Henry Hotel is seeing more visitors this year than in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech to play Wake Forest in ACC women’s tournament

Georgia Tech will play Wake Forest in a second-round game Thursday at the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 6 seed in Greensboro, N.C. The 11th-seeded Demon Deacons, who defeated Virginia 61-53 on Wednesday, would appear a palatable opponent for the Jackets. Tech swept Wake Forest this season, winning 62-45 at McCamish Pavilion in December and 64-56 in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday in both teams’ final regular-season game.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton offered by Florida

Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton continues to be one of the premier interior offensive lineman in the Southeast, and he picked up an offer on Wednesday night from Florida. Pendleton is the No. 349 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Tom Izzo calls out Ohio State fans, shocked by Jamari Wheeler

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo believes Ohio State should be disappointed in its crowd from Thursday night. Following a 80-69 road loss to the Buckeyes, Izzo called out the fans in his postgame press conference while also expressing shock at how well Jamari Wheeler shot the ball from 3-point range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

RECAP: Jada Walker, Dre'Una Edwards shine in Kentucky WBB SEC Tournament opener

Kentucky Women’s Basketball just proved their late-season win streak wasn’t a fluke. In fact, the recent surge may have merely been a sneak peek of what’s to come. On Thursday night, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (16-11, 8-8) secured a dominant 83-67 victory over the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-14, 6-10) in their first game of the SEC Tournament. While this is Kentucky’s first triumph in March, it’s the Wildcats’ seventh win in a row.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Wolfpacker Podcast: Spring Football and ACC Women's Tournament

Host Justin H. Williams and editor Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, this one focusing on NC State football and women’s basketball. -Impressions from NC State’s first day to spring practice open to the media. -Wolfpack women seeking ACC Tournament three-peat, how does this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Community Policy