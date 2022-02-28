‘We count on them.’ Cobb businesses anxious as MLB lockout could jeopardize Opening Day

If MLB and the MLBPA don’t reach a collective bargaining agreement, opening day for the Braves could be in jeopardy. If MLB and the MLBPA don’t reach a collective bargaining agreement, opening day for the Braves could be in jeopardy. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Major League Baseball extended its deadline to reach a new deal with MLB Players Association to 5 p.m. Tuesday as the lockout enters Day 90.

The move comes after the two sides met for 16 hours until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. MLB originally set the deadline for Monday.

If MLB and the MLBPA don’t reach a collective bargaining agreement, Opening Day could be in jeopardy.

The regular season is scheduled to start on Mar. 31. The Atlanta Braves home opener is scheduled for Apr. 7.

Doc’s Food and Spirits is across the street from Truist Park in Cobb County.

“We count on them. Our property tax went up. Everything went up because the stadium is across the street, and now they don’t start on time?” said owner Ellen Thompson. “Come on! You’re not hurting anybody but your fans.”

Thompson told Channel 2′s Chris Jose her business goes up by at least 10% on a game day.

“It’s getting ridiculous. Both sides need to work it out,” said Thompson. “If that happens (cancellation of Braves games until the season starts), of course, we’re going to suffer.”

Jose asked the Braves front office how tickets will be handled if the lockout affects games at Truist Park.

“It’s too early to talk about this since no games have been canceled,” said Braves vice president of communications Beth Marshall.

During the pandemic last season, the Braves gave ticket holders an option of a refund or a game credit due to limited capacity for April home games.

MLB and MLBPA are expected to resume talks at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a ninth straight day of bargaining.

“We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done,” an MLB spokesman said.

The players’ association will analyze the latest proposals and prepare a response for when talks resume.

