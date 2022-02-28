Joe Wheeler State Park reopens campgrounds

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Joe Wheeler State Park has reopened its campgrounds for the first time since December 2019.

On December 16, 2019, the park was severely damaged by a tornado. The wind knocked down thousands of trees and destroyed a significant amount of the park.

“It started from across the Tennessee River from the picnic area, came through our campground and pretty much just wiped out two-thirds of our campground and most of our day use,” Park Superintendent Chad Davis explained.

He also said the process was frustrating, they had to remove downed trees from nearly the entire park, which stretches almost 2,600 acres.

“It was an experience,” Davis said. “At first it was like a logging operation just to get rid of the trees and clear the area. And at that time, early 2020, you throw COVID in the mix which made it even more difficult.”

The park has now built brand new campgrounds with updated water lines, electricity, and bathhouses. Officials are also working to plant over 200 new trees to fill up the empty areas of the park.

“Everything’s cleaned up here, everything’s ready to go, and we’re just happy to share the campground with everyone. It’s been a long time,” Davis added.

For more information on the park and to make reservations you can call the park office at (256) 247-1184 or go to their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.