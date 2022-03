WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — As the images of war continue to fill the world scene, many are trying to find ways to help the Ukrainian people but are running into roadblocks. “I’m glad they have internet because that’s the way they’re talking,” said owner of Spaulding Pharmacy Alexander Konopov. “It’s deplorable over there. I’m asking what can we do to help with but it looks like we cannot send anything.” Konopov moved from Kyiv in the 1980s. He is trying to send supplies but with an active warzone in his home country, he’s beginning to feel helpless. “It’s a no-fly zone and nobody...

