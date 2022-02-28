ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Leak Reportedly Reveals Next DLC Cars

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 fans will have a number of exciting new cars to look forward to in the game in the very near future. Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia has revealed a list of six new vehicles that will apparently release in the game over the next month and a half. While...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now

The Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals come at a perfect time for those of you on the hunt for any games and accessories. This is a good sale in which to pick up any Nintendo items you've been thinking of purchasing this year so far, and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best deals from all of the biggest retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#New Cars#The Cars#Video Game#Alumia Italia#Tweet#Xbox And Playground Games#Mclaren#Tundra#Ferrari#Corse#The Deluxe Edition#Aluima Italia
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
SVG

Rockstar Finally Confirms What We've All Suspected About GTA 6

"Grand Theft Auto" fans have felt like something has been amiss for quite some time. After all, it has been nearly a decade since the last mainline entry in the franchise was released. Sure, "Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to thrill new players with its insane storyline and consistent updates for its "GTA Online" mode, but players can't help but wonder why they haven't heard any concrete news about the next installment in the series. For many fans, it was starting to look like Rockstar would never release "Grand Theft Auto 6," but others have refused to give up hope. Surely the developer behind one of the best-selling games of all time must have something up its sleeve, right? As it turns out, the answer is yes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Will Horizon Forbidden West Have DLC?

Now that the highly anticipated action RPG sequel has finally been released on PlayStation consoles, many are wondering whether or not Guerrilla Games has any DLC expansions in the works as seen with the original years ago. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Horizon Forbidden West will have DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

Slammed Subaru BRZ Takes Love For Japanese Car Culture To Extremes

Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.
CARS
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Forza Horizon 5’ update adds sign language support

Playground Games has released a new Forza Horizon 5 update which adds sign language support. Previously announced last year, the sign language support feature has been in development for a while but has finally arrived today for all platforms. When players boot up Forza Horizon 5, they should be able...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Forza Horizon 5 gets ASL support for in-game cutscenes

Racing game Forza Horizon 5 will soon have full American and British Sign Language support for the in-game cutscenes. In a new video, the game developers behind Forza weigh in on the importance of accessibility, and deaf and hard of hearing gamers share their experiences with the new feature. For...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy