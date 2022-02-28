ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give them citizenship! Calls for the Fijian heroes who rescued dozens of Aussies from deadly floods to get permanent residence in Australia after their acts of bravery

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

There are calls for a group of heroic Fijian abattoir workers to be granted Australian citizenship after rescuing elderly residents of an aged care home from New South Wales' generational floods.

The city of Lismore in northern NSW remains cut off, where more than 1,000 stranded residents are trapped or waiting to be rescued on Tuesday morning.

The severe weather cell is now moving south, with a further 300,000 residents are currently subject to evacuation warnings.

A team of 45 Fijians emigrated to the town under the Pacific Labour Scheme last year, a program designed to help the country's labour shortage due to the pandemic.

The men, who work in a local abattoir, leapt into action on Monday after hearing an aged care home was flooded with dozens caught inside.

'It was just devastating, the entire building was underwater,' Apenisa Marau told Ben Fordham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6MXN_0eRg7KVK00
The bureau has issued a flood watch for the Mid North Coast, Central Coast, Greater Sydney, the Illawarra and the South Coast.

There are also major flood warnings for rivers in the state's north and minor to moderate flood warnings on the Mid North Coast.

The rain fell in record-breaking numbers in northern NSW in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, with 775mm of rain in Dunoon, 537mm in Nimbin, 520mm in Mullumbimby and in 467mm Lismore.

SES crews and local volunteers continue to boat residents away from their home as they race to rescue the remaining people as floodwaters continue to rise.

Mr Marau said the situation was 'terrifying' and their task made more challenging given the condition of some of the aged care residents.

'It was really hard, and quite terrifying trying to get those elderly people out of their homes,' he told 2GB. 'Most of them were bedridden, in wheelchairs, some of them were just trying to stay afloat.

'They were pretty shocked by the time we reached them, but we were glad we were able to get them to safety.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkfGI_0eRg7KVK00
Despite the horrific conditions, which has seen the Wilsons River peak at 14.4 metres overnight, the 45 Fijians are on deck to help out again on Tuesday.

'The boys are ready, we're getting everything organised and then we'll see who we can send down to the SES to help with the search this morning. The rest are here at the shelter assisting the SES as well,' Mr Marau said.

'You stepped in when people needed help. You've done your country proud and you've done Australia proud,' Fordham replied, commending the group on their heroism.

The Fijians managed to help move the 60 trapped elderly residents to safety, before the SES workers boated them out of the town.

'We just tried to do what we can, since we're going to be here for the next three years, we wanted to be a part of the community,' the Fijian worker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ksgT_0eRg7KVK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwKlP_0eRg7KVK00
A woman is assisted to higher ground as people use small boats to travel through flood water in Lismore

The entire Lismore CBD was underwater on Monday after days of heavy rain that led to the Wilsons River breaching its levee overnight, with roads cut off.

Some residents resorted to cutting holes in the corrugated iron roof of their homes so they could climb out to be rescued - with the water above doors and windows.

Waters in Lismore were receding on Monday after peaking at 14.4m. The Brisbane River was also falling with the tide after peaking at 3.5m, but is expected to reach 3.7m on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHj41_0eRg7KVK00
A distraught woman is helped through the flood in the town of Lismore by SES workers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nqn5m_0eRg7KVK00
Residents evacuate from flooding occurs in Lismore, on February 28, 2022. A severe weather warning is in place for south-east Queensland and areas in northern New South Wales

State Emergency Service commissioner Carlene York said even with the best forecasting, it was hard to tell which areas would be worst hit.

'The issues with these types of east coast lows is that it just depends where it goes – how close to the coast and what path it travels. And then the unknown is where it will actually drop the heaviest rainfall,' she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sydney is predicted to get up to 90mm of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, while further south, Kiama is forecast to get up to 80mm on Tuesday and 150mm on Wednesday.

The Batemans Bay region will be inundated with similar levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLgNB_0eRg7KVK00
A man wearing just his boardies is pictured leading a dog on a string through flooded waters in Lismore

The huge geographic spread of the floods is stretching emergency resources. Ms York said the SES resisted sending more people to northern NSW to ensure there was capacity down south when needed.

'We have moved extra members up into the Northern Rivers district, but also we have retained our volunteers and other emergency service partner members down on the South Coast to make sure that they are in the stages of planning, and also getting messaging out and communication out to the community to prepare them for this event as it comes through,' she said.

Ms York said the rain coming to Sydney is unlikely to be as heavy as the storms up north, but could still lead to flash flooding.

'That is affected by the amount of saturation that's in the land at the moment that there is no way for the water to run as it falls onto the ground, which will cause flash flooding and that's a very dangerous situation for any motorists.'

