ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Critics say this tactic could weaken your vote in 2022

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZOpS_0eRg7F5h00

Politicians have been using gerrymandering for hundreds of years to manipulate election map boundaries in favor of one party over another.

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Voting: Your rights - and mine

Do we have the right to vote or need a right to vote? In fact, does it even matter?. Recent letters to the editor discuss handing out political literature inside the polling station, the place where we vote. Some commenters found it a serious infringement on our voting process. Others considered it a nearly insignificant activity. Our Kootenai County elected officials seemed to procrastinate enforcing the law but did finally recognize a legal violation and acted on it.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Party#Politicians#Election#Gerrymandering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Ron Johnson tries (and fails) to blame Dems for crisis in Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a wide variety of Republicans have looked for ways to capitalize politically, usually by trying to blame President Joe Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson, not surprisingly, echoed the party line on Fox News this week, but as HuffPost noted, the Wisconsin Republican also broke new ground, targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Team Trump features a growing list of members who oppose Trump

During his tenure as Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr was a loyal partisan, celebrated by the then-president’s followers. Now, Trump sees Barr as a “spineless RINO” and a “disappointment in every sense of the word.”. It’s part of a larger pattern that casts the...
POTUS
The Independent

AP FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address

The Associated Press is fact-checking President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech as he grapples with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a stalled domestic agenda and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the claims we’ve examined:COVID-19BIDEN: “Severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”THE FACTS: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19.While hospitalizations indeed are down from last summer, deaths remain high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker shows 289 deaths on July 1, 2021. This past Monday the CDC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

The aftermath of the Lavender Scare

Eisenhower’s executive order wasn’t repealed until the 1990s under the administration of President Bill Clinton, and even then, the cultural shift to an accepting environment for LGBTQ+ people was still out of reach. Secretary of State John Kerry issued an apology about the Lavender Scare in 2017, but the Trump administration removed the apology from the White House website, where it has not been restored. In a 1992 survey by The New York Times, teenagers—the generation raised by and shaped from those who grew up during the Lavender and Red Scares—showed doubt in the discussion of racial and ethnic hatred, but remained mostly steadfast when discussing their hatred for gay people. The survey results revealed at the time, according to Dr. Gregory Herek of the University of California, that distaste for queer people was considered a litmus test for moral good.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's border delusion

BIDEN'S BORDER DELUSION. Before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, there was some speculation about whether he would mention the mess he has created on the U.S.-Mexico border or whether he would simply pretend it did not exist. As it turned out, he did both — he mentioned the border, and he pretended the mess did not exist.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy