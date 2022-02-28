Critics say this tactic could weaken your vote in 2022

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voting: Your rights - and mine
Do we have the right to vote or need a right to vote? In fact, does it even matter?. Recent letters to the editor discuss handing out political literature inside the polling station, the place where we vote. Some commenters found it a serious infringement on our voting process. Others considered it a nearly insignificant activity. Our Kootenai County elected officials seemed to procrastinate enforcing the law but did finally recognize a legal violation and acted on it.
Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics
"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."
Sen. Mark Kelly is introducing a bill to require members of Congress to publish their official schedule online: 'It's the right thing to do'
The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, comes amid scrutiny of ethics in Congress. Kelly is also pushing a bill to ban stock trading for lawmakers.
Bernie Sanders responds with a flat-out 'no' after being asked if he shares Biden's optimism about the future of America
Sanders told comedian Stephen Colbert that President Joe Biden "likes people more than I like people."
Fox News
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Says Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee Couldn’t Give Him An Answer On Court Packing
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to President Biden’s state of the union speech, the Russia-Ukraine War, and meeting Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill. Senator McConnell said he asked Judge Jackson her position on court-packing,...
Fiona Hill warns Putin would use nuclear weapons: ‘If he has an instrument, he wants to use it’
That was Fiona Hill, former official at the U.S. National Security Council specializing in Russian and European affairs, talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to use nuclear weapons. Hill has worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations, and she has published a biography on Putin. In an interview...
Kamala Harris dragged for 'terrifying' explanation of Ukraine crisis: 'A real inability to talk normally'
Vice President Kamala Harris was dragged by critics on Tuesday for an eyebrow-raising response during a radio interview, where she was asked to explain the Ukraine crisis to listeners. Harris joined the "The Morning Hustle" to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...
POLITICO
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined the growing chorus of Democrats urging the Biden administration to ban the import of Russian oil.
It's a move that's politically beneficial — but also perilous, given gas prices. A big endorsement: "I’m all for that. Ban it,” Pelosi said Thursday as she joined a growing push to ban Russian oil as a means to further punish Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
MSNBC
Ron Johnson tries (and fails) to blame Dems for crisis in Ukraine
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a wide variety of Republicans have looked for ways to capitalize politically, usually by trying to blame President Joe Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson, not surprisingly, echoed the party line on Fox News this week, but as HuffPost noted, the Wisconsin Republican also broke new ground, targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Biden bragged about cutting the federal deficit to win over Manchin for a new spending bill. It seemed to land with a thud.
The president praised himself on Tuesday as "the only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year."
Here are the 3 House Republicans that voted against a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime
Republicans said the anti-lynching bill would "endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech" and was being used to "advance a woke agenda."
MSNBC
Team Trump features a growing list of members who oppose Trump
During his tenure as Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr was a loyal partisan, celebrated by the then-president’s followers. Now, Trump sees Barr as a “spineless RINO” and a “disappointment in every sense of the word.”. It’s part of a larger pattern that casts the...
WRAL
Proposed NC congressional voting map could produce a tie, political scientist says.
A new proposed voting map detailing proposed North Carolina districts for the U.S. House of Representatives was released Thursday as the General Assembly works to propose several new election maps ahead of a Friday deadline. The new map looks like this:. The map was expected to be tweaked throughout the...
Success for progressives in Texas while Trump ally suffers major blow
Attorney general Ken Paxton heads to nomination runoff against Jeb Bush’s son while progressive Jessica Cisneros celebrates runoff
AP FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
The Associated Press is fact-checking President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech as he grapples with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a stalled domestic agenda and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the claims we’ve examined:COVID-19BIDEN: “Severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”THE FACTS: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19.While hospitalizations indeed are down from last summer, deaths remain high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker shows 289 deaths on July 1, 2021. This past Monday the CDC...
Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers a response to Biden's State of the Union
In a highly unusual move straying far from political protocol, Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered a progressive response to Democrat President Biden's first State of the Union address. "With the majority of the Build Back Better agenda stalled, Mr. President, our work is unfinished," the Michigan Democrat said, speaking on behalf...
The aftermath of the Lavender Scare
Eisenhower’s executive order wasn’t repealed until the 1990s under the administration of President Bill Clinton, and even then, the cultural shift to an accepting environment for LGBTQ+ people was still out of reach. Secretary of State John Kerry issued an apology about the Lavender Scare in 2017, but the Trump administration removed the apology from the White House website, where it has not been restored. In a 1992 survey by The New York Times, teenagers—the generation raised by and shaped from those who grew up during the Lavender and Red Scares—showed doubt in the discussion of racial and ethnic hatred, but remained mostly steadfast when discussing their hatred for gay people. The survey results revealed at the time, according to Dr. Gregory Herek of the University of California, that distaste for queer people was considered a litmus test for moral good.
Washington Examiner
Biden's border delusion
BIDEN'S BORDER DELUSION. Before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, there was some speculation about whether he would mention the mess he has created on the U.S.-Mexico border or whether he would simply pretend it did not exist. As it turned out, he did both — he mentioned the border, and he pretended the mess did not exist.
