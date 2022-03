About ten months ago B&B Theatres expanded to Sedalia by signing a contract to manage the ten-screen Galaxy Theatres. That contract, along with a variety of other acquisitions has propelled B&B Theatres based in Liberty to become the fifth largest theater chain in the United States. This is according to a B&B Theatres press release. And that's an achievement as the theater industry has faced significant challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO