See the videos people are falsely claiming show war in Ukraine

Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
An exiled oligarch who spent almost a decade in a Russian prison predicts the Ukraine war will end Putin's regime
"I'm convinced that Putin hasn't got much time left," Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who was once the richest man in Russia, told CNN.
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check
The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
americanmilitarynews.com
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Fox News
US doesn't stand 'a fighting chance' if Russia and China combine cyber tech, former Pentagon official says
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Telegraph
Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threat after Russia suffers ‘worst day’ of Ukraine invasion
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
A former NATO commander says Russian President Vladimir Putin 'may be the best thing that ever happened to the NATO alliance'
James Stavridis said Putin had within days pushed Germany to nearly double its defense budget, a feat he couldn't pull off in four years.
Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
Telegraph
Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets
Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
Thirty Russian Helicopters Destroyed in Surprise Attack, Ukraine Claims
The attack comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to go on the offensive against Russia.
Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'
"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.
Russian ex-minister says invasion of Ukraine is stalling because officials stole from military budget for 'mega-yachts in Cyprus'
Andrey Kozyrev argued that Russia's invasion was not going to plan early because President Vladimir Putin did not know the true state of his military.
Heartbreaking moment little girl sobs as she’s forced to leave dad behind after fleeing home in Ukraine
SHE is too young to understand the full horror unfolding on the streets where she once played. But the pain of fleeing war is etched across her tiny face and fills the tears now cascading down her cheeks. For now, this tent at a makeshift refugee camp on the Polish...
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Captured Russians said their leaders lied about the plan to invade Ukraine, leaving them unprepared for fierce resistance
Claims from a captured Russian lieutenant that he and his men were duped by command match reports of confused and demoralized soldiers.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0