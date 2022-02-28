Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Merced Sun-Star
 2 days ago

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 46 of 65 trails 71% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

SFGate

California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets

When it comes to classic California ski trips, Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain are the big two — but nestled among towering red fir and lodgepole pines above the Yosemite Valley floor, Badger Pass has been a local “in the know” spot for generations. Opened in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ski resorts in the U.S. — and one of only three ski areas serviced by a lift system in a National Park (Hurricane Ridge in Olympic, Washington, and Boston Mills/Brandywine in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley, being the other two).
backpacker.com

The 6 Best Ghost Ski Resorts to Visit in the U.S.

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. The United States is littered with former ski resorts. Most are nearly unrecognizable, their unused slopes consumed by encroaching forest as the years pass by—and those that are skiable, by and large, remain private property. But a handful of these ghost resorts are open to the public and offer a unique ski touring experience, combining the easy access of resort runs with that unmistakable backcountry appeal. Here are six of the best found across the country.
TRAVEL
OutThere Colorado

Resort pursuing legal action against skiers that 'stole' fresh tracks on powder day

When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court. According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.7 KISS FM

Watch Wyoming Crews Cause a Teton Avalanche on Purpose

If you know you have a lot of new snow and wind conditions that make for avalanche danger in the backcountry, what do you do? If you're this Wyoming crew in the Tetons, you create an avalanche on purpose. Teton Ski Resort shared this interesting video on their Facebook page...
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
Independent Record

Soak in hot springs for a warm winter outing

Soaking in a hot springs in winter is a great way to be outdoors and still stay warm. Montana is blessed with a variety of warm waters, from popular Chico Hot Springs in the Paradise Valley to Elkhorn Hot Springs near Polaris, Fairmont Hot Springs between Butte and Anaconda, Boulder Hot Springs between Butte and Helena and Lolo Hot Springs outside Lolo.
TRAVEL
The Oregonian

Central Cascades wilderness permits will see changes after challenging first year

Changes are coming to the hiking and backpacking permits in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains, one year after the new permitting system was introduced. The changes aim to address issues that cropped up in the first year of permitting, including a dearth of “no show” hikers throughout the summer, and a huge surge of crowds immediately following the end of the seasonal permitting dates, the Deschutes and Willamette national forests announced in a joint news release Tuesday.
LIFESTYLE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ski lift gondola crashes to ground with 17-year-old inside, Maine resort says

A ski lift cabin crashed to the ground with a 17-year-old inside, a Maine ski resort said. The gondola cabin detached from its haul rope at the Sunday River Ski Resort on Feb. 23, resort officials said. A gust of wind caused it to fall. “The cabin fell approximately 10...
The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
98.1 The Hawk

New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.
POLITICS
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort warns skiers to stay on designated trails

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is warning skiers to refrain from going off designated routes. Officials say uphill skiers are breaking the rules by venturing off marked trails. Resort officials say skiers are getting in the way of workers and keeping them from running machinery on certain slopes.
WHITEFISH, MT
GreenMatters

Avalanche Warnings Across the U.S. Endangering Mountainside Communities

February has brought significant amounts of inclement weather to states across the U.S. Several cities nationwide experienced blizzards and unbearable cold fronts earlier on in the month, and now, many in the Pacific Northwest are facing avalanche warnings, all thanks to a massive atmospheric river in the area. That said, if you're in the PNW region, it's imperative that you stay up to date with local weather warnings, to avoid any of the possible destruction.
cntraveler.com

What the Land of Yellowstone National Park Can Teach Us

In 1870, an expedition led by Montana politician Henry D. Washburn bore witness to the tremendous power of Yellowstone's geysers. The trip had been difficult, and yet even in their damp and disheveled state, Washburn and his group of travelers were overcome with wonder. So much so that Washburn gave Old Faithful its name that very day. Just two years later, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law. With the stroke of a pen, the first U.S. national park was born.
TRAVEL
Brittany Anas

5 unique ways to close out the Colorado ski season

(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.
COLORADO STATE

