February was Black History Month. This year’s theme was black health and wellness. Experts say race does play a role in the health problems a person is prone to face, the treatment they receive and how likely they are to die from them. The good news, African Americans are living longer as a group. The death rate declined by 25 percent in the past 15 years. But there are still some diseases this group is more at risk of being diagnosed with.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO