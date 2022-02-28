ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss gives athletic director Keith Carter four-year deal

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has extended the contract of vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter with a four-year deal worth $1.1 million annually.

The school announced the new deal on Monday, saying it took effect in January. Carter took over the athletic department in 2019.

“Since taking the reins of Ole Miss athletics in 2019, Keith has demonstrated exemplary leadership and instilled a culture of excellence in our athletics program,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “His strong record of success, focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and excellent management skills have led Ole Miss athletics into a new era of success as seen in how our programs are competing and winning at every level.”

The Rebels won 10 regular season games in football for the first time and won the NCAA women’s golf championship in 2021.

Ole Miss has also launched a $350 million capital campaign to renovate athletic facilities.

“Ole Miss is a special place, and I am humbled and honored to be in this position,” said Carter, who played basketball for the Rebels. “I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our department succeeds at the highest level.”

