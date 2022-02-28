ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

“Lessons from the Pandemic”—one doctor’s story

By D.K. Wright
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dr. Jamie Evick, Internist and Vice President of Medical Affairs at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, has seen more patients die in the past two years than ever before in her practice.

We’re used to people passing away from infections, from cardiac issues, but that is usually a couple a week. Now, it’s not uncommon to have one or two pass away every day.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She said different COVID variants present in different ways.

Lately she sees patients who feel fine at first and go downhill later.

Sometimes between day seven and 14, the inflammation is so bad we can’t give them enough oxygen to meet their need. It’s almost like a runaway train. Once we head down that path, it’s very difficult to control and halt the progression.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Despite the well-publicized factors of being elderly or immune-suppressed, Dr. Evick finds no rhyme or reason to who survives and who doesn’t.

They may have risk factors, but we’ve had patients under the age of 40 pass away from it. I can’t look at somebody and say ‘you’re going to be adversely affected by the virus and (to someone else) you, you’re going to be OK’.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She sees only one clear indicator.

I’ll tell you, the people we’re seeing that are the sickest are those who are not vaccinated.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Other patients who do recover can come away with long haul COVID.

They’re weak, tired and they still have problems with breathing.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Others don’t recover at all.

Dr. Evick has had to prepare families almost daily to say goodbye to loved ones.

This two-year siege has been exhausting.

I don’t know that I have the right word to describe this fatigue. It’s not just a mental fatigue. It’s not just a physical fatigue. Everybody’s tired, but this is completely different and unlike anything that I’ve ever seen or experienced.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Now, as case numbers decrease, she’s hopeful but hesitant.

It doesn’t mean that there’s not another variant lurking around the corner. I think that one thing COVID has taught us is that there are no guarantees and we really can’t predict what’s going to happen next.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She goes home every night to her family—her husband, Anthony, and their four children.

Her daughter, 14-year-old Avery, can always sense when her mom has had a tough day.

“And you can always tell when something bad happens at work because she always holds us just a little bit tighter,” Avery said.

Avery Evick, Daughter

But, Dr. Evick still loves her job.

Fighting on the front lines of COVID has created close and caring teams.

We find ways to lift each other up, to make each other laugh. It has forged a unique bond among all of us.

Dr. Jamie Evick, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She noted that there is plenty of hope for patients with long haul COVID.

Dr. Evick said many hospitals, including WVU Medicine Reynolds, have special rehab programs to help those patients get their energy and vitality back.

