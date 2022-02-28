Massive sinkhole still causing problems for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A massive sinkhole has been plaguing a Jackson neighborhood for weeks . Neighbors said the unpleasant odor is still a problem.

“Live sewage. You can ride down the street, and you can look and see it. I mean, species and urine. I mean, it’s horrible,” said one neighbor.

The sinkhole is located at the intersection of Ridgeway Street and Tougaloo Street.

“This odor is going to kill us all. We have had animals die from coming out here, licking that water. Next thing we know, the cat is dead,” said Lillie Jones, a neighbor.

According to the City of Jackson, Public Works Department records showed the issue has been ongoing since 2017.

“Our current infrastructure manager started in February of last year, but he said he was able to go and look in the system and see where it was dated back to 2017, and I guess his predecessor said at that time it would be completed in a week,” said Marlin King, Director of Public Works for the City of Jackson.

A few years later, a small fix was made. The water was drained, but the smell remained.

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie (District 2) said after receiving complaints, he sent neighbors a letter that said, “I contacted the Hinds County Public Works Department, and we want you to know that there will be a major construction coming soon.”

