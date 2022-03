It's sad, and it's unfortunate, but there are times when prison is exactly where a man belongs and where he should stay. Dennis Dussell, 67, is just such a man. Dussell was sentenced to 60 to 95 years in 1990 after convictions at trial for beating and raping five women in the greater Cleveland area. He was also charged at that time with raping a 3-year-old child. Fifteen years before that, he was convicted of killing Huron teen Jodi Auble, in 1974. He was a senior at Huron High School, then, and Auble was just 17.

HURON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO